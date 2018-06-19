Celebrate women at special event

A procession and events, celebrating the centenary of some women winning the parliamentary vote will be held in Hastings this Saturday (June 23).

Hosted by local women’s group Women’s Voice, and funded by Heritage Lottery, the day commences with a procession, and all are invited. Ann Kramer of Women’s Voice, said: “Wear green, white or purple and join the great suffrage procession! Assemble in the lower part of Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards on Sea at 10am. There will be singing and speeches, before the procession moves off at 11am to make its way along the seafront and town centre, to St Mary in the Castle. Some living suffrage statues will line part of the route and people are encouraged to join in the singing as they proceed.”

A suffragette parade in 1913; outside the local Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) headquarters at 8 Claremont (now Trinity), Hastings SUS-180619-114853001

Following the procession an afternoon of free events will be held at St Mary in the Castle, 1-3.30pm. Events include a massed women’s choir singing songs of suffrage, theatre, films, speakers, information about local suffragists and suffragettes and stalls. Banners produced for the procession will be displayed.

Ann said: “The aim of this day is to celebrate the centenary of some women winning the parliamentary vote. We’ve been planning it for months. Local women have made banners, designed posters, rehearsed songs and decorated hats so we are looking forward to a very colourful, celebratory and festive day. We hope as many people as possible can join us, women and men are welcome; there was a branch of the Men’s League for Women’s Suffrage in Hastings! We hope this will be a very special event.”

Visit: www.womens-voice.org.uk