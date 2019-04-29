Chairman will be hard act to follow

From: Rose Legg, Knights Meadow, Battle

I should like to say how sorry I was that Chris Lacey stood down as chairman of the Stables in March and say thank you to him for all his hard work over the years.

I have been going to the Stables for about 30 years and I have seen Chris act in and direct many plays.

He has been a regular on the committees helping to steer the direction of the theatre which has grown and greatly widened its focus in the last few years under his chairmanship.

The core plays continue with added professional performances, alternative theatre from the town and guest plays from other local amateur groups. All to a very high standard.

The Stables theatre group in particular put on excellent productions.

Chris is a convincing actor and an excellent director. I particularly enjoyed his direction of both productions of “A Christmas Carol” with Peter Mould as Scrooge. More recently “The Ladykillers” was wonderful.

Thank you Chris for the pleasure you have brought, you will be a hard act to follow.