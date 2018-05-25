Chance to see Brede steam giants

There will be a chance to view huge Edwardian steam engines in action at Brede Waterworks over the bank holiday weekend.

Brede Steam Engine Society is holding a free Open Day on Monday May 28 from 10am - 4pm.

There is ample free parking and guided tours are available.

The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes.

Karen Draper, from the Society, said: “We look forward to welcoming all the family to enjoy British Engineering at its best.

There is another free Open Day on Saturday June 2 from 10am - 4pm.

Brede Waterworks is situated in the Brede Valley and signposted on the A28 at the top of Btrede Hill by St George’s Church.

The engines were once used to draw water from beneath the valley loor to supply the area.

You can learn more at www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.

