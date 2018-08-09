Chance to view meteor shower

Herstmonceux Observatory is holding an Open Evening on Friday August 10 to coincide with the Perseids meteor shower.

Stargazers will have the opportunity to view the spectacle and if the skies are clear they should see about 60-70 meteors per hour.

Some years, such as 2016, saw between 150-200 meteors an hour.

According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, the Perseids are the most popular meteor shower of the year; and in 2018, they’ll be the best shower of the year.

He said: “The moon is very favourable for the Perseids this year, and that’ll make the Perseids, which are rich in fireballs, probably the best shower of 2018.”

The observatory opens from 8pm and visitors will have an opportunity to look through some of the largest historic telescope in the country at some fascinating celestial objects including, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars.

If the weather is unsuitable on the night there is usually a cloudy night contingency of a planetarium style talk.

Normal admission prices apply. However, if you visit during the day on Friday 10 then you will be entitled to a special entrance price in the evening of £5.

No booking is required for the open evening.

For more details about the open evening or the Herstmonceux Observatory, and Science Centre visit www.the-observatory.org.