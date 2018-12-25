Chance to win a family ticket to Drusillas Park

We have teamed up with one of the most popular family entertainment venues in Sussex - Drusillas Park - to give one lucky family a day out in 2019.

Drusillas Park, at Alfriston in East Sussex, is a family-run business founded in 1922, when the late Captain Ann bought a derelict farm and 20 acres of land and opened the cottage to sell teas to passing motorists.

He named the tea rooms after his first wife Drusilla, adding attractions and animals to help boost trade.

Drusillas remained in the Ann family until 1997 when it was acquired by current owners Laurence and Christine Smith, after selling a nationwide recruitment business.

Joined today by daughters Cassandra and Caroline, the Smiths have invested heavily in the Park over the past few years, including successfully securing a deal with the Japanese multi-national Sanrio to bring Hello Kitty Secret Garden to Drusillas.

And for a ten year period from 2007 to 2016 Drusillas was one of only two attractions in Europe to have a permanent Thomas the Tank Engine train.

In the past five years Drusillas has won a number of prestigious accolades, including Best Visitor Attraction of the Year in the South East England Tourism Awards and Company of the Year in the Sussex Business Awards.

We have one family ticket (for four people), subject to the following terms and conditions.

Terms and Conditions:

The prize will be one family of 4 ticket.

- Offer valid at Drusillas Park until date shown on ticket and is subject to change

- The voucher is not for resale on eBay, in the Friday Ad or elsewhere

- Valid for one group of up to four people (adult, child or senior), visiting together and on the same day

- This offer cannot be exchanged in part. In the event that less than four people visit, no further tickets will be issues.

- There is no cash alternative.

How to enter:

Email your answer to the question below to our competition administrator steve.payne@jpimedia.co.uk

Please include a phone number and address.

Closing date is Sunday December 30 at 5pm.

The winner will be picked at random and all competition entries will then be deleted.

Only details of the winner will be passed on to Drusillas Park so they can post out the family ticket.

Competition question:

Who are the current owners of Drusillas Park?

For more details about Drusillas Park (opening times, events, attractions, etc) go to www.drusillas.co.uk/