Changes proposed for Battle Town Council

People in Battle are being asked to have their say on proposals to change town council electoral arrangements.

Battle Town Council has asked Rother District Council to conduct a community governance review to consider reducing the number of town councillors from 17 to 13.

In addition, following a review by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England in 2016, the current four town council wards – Telham, Netherfield, Marley and Watch Oak – are due to be reduced to two as of May 2019.

Instead, the town council would like to see four wards retained, broadly replicating the existing ward boundaries, in order to ensure community identity is retained and electors feel properly represented.

A public consultation on the review launched today (Fri 22) and runs until Friday, July 27, with the results due to be considered by the district council’s cabinet on Monday, July 30.

Rother District Council executive director, Malcolm Johnston said: “Any change to electoral arrangements for town or parish councils must be properly considered and consulted on.

“The proposals from the town council would see town council ward boundaries remaining largely the same as at present, but the number of town councillors reduced.

“I’d urge anyone who has a view on these proposals to take part in the consultation to ensure their voice is heard before a final decision is made.”

People can view the proposals and take part in the consultation online at www.rother.gov.uk/article/13177/Community-Governance-Review-of-Battle