Charities benefit from Rotary event

The Rotary Club of Senlac held their annual Classic Car Show and Craft Fair Presentation Evening at the Cooden Beach Hotel, on Wednesday, August 22.

The special event was an opportunity for Rotarians and guests to dine at the Cooden Beach Hotel and present beneficiaries with funds raised at this year’s Classic Car Show and Craft Fair, held at Bodiam Recreation Ground on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16).

Brenda Parsons, Rotary District Governor London and South East SUS-180409-125954001

The increasingly popular family event, which attracts thousands of people of all ages, is no mean feat to organise. Around 350 classic cars ranging from early Bullnose Morrises to the modern classics, commercial and military vehicles and motorbikes are buffed and shined for visitors to peruse.

The event also included more that fifty craft and charity stalls selling items such as books, preserves, and model cars. A Falconry display and slide, carousels and train kept youngsters entertained. Performing live music on the stage were The Rockitmen, The Victory Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers.

More than £17,500 was raised. Part of the proceeds, several thousand pounds, were distributed to good causes (see below).

At the Presentation evening, the Rotary Club of Senlac’s President and car show organiser Dave Miles thanked his committee for the ‘brilliant’ work they had done, Rotarians families and friends who had helped, Hastings Sea Cadets, the Senlac Group of Explorer Scouts, and Marshals all of whom he said ‘did such a splendid job helping us’ and Robin, landlord of the Cross in Staplecross for his generous terms on supplying the beer.

Dave Miles, Angela Hastings and Susan Pellett of the Brain Tumour Trust SUS-180409-130907001

Special thanks were kindly given to the Observer Series for publicising the club’s events.

The show was sponsored by Lawler Davis, Fitgrahams, Hastings Direct, and Westridge Construction. Dave said their support is much valued by the Club. He added: “I’m pleased to announce that from 2019 Senlac’s Classic Car Show and Craft Fair is moving from the recreation ground in Bodiam to a new venue, also in Bodiam.

“The new venue is Park Farm, Junction Road, Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5AX (on the Sedlescombe to Hawkhurst Road).

“The venue is very much larger with far better access and exit with adequate public parking separate from the main show ground.

Dave Miles thanks the Hastings Sea Cadets, the Bexhill Explorer Scouts and Robin of the Cross Inn for their help SUS-180409-131736001

“There will be additional food outlets as well as our own barbeque, tea/coffee, and our own Senlac Arms bar with good choice if drinks. All the normal entertainment and amenities will be part of the show with hopefully a few additions. We look forward to seeing you there on Sunday, June 16, 2019.”

Beneficiaries who received cheques at the Presentation Evening:

n Brain Tumour Trust- Angela Hastings and Susan Pellett

n Parchment Trust - Sarah Vaughan-Cox and Claire Stevenson

The Rotary Club of Senlac President Dave Miles presents a cheque to Sarah Vaughan-Cox of the Parchment Trust SUS-180409-124151001

n Snowflake Nightshelter Trust - Andrew and Lesley Crighton

n Bexhill & Hastings Mencap - Pauline Fletcher and Georgina Homes

n Yellowmen, Senlac Rotary’s own charity for work in northwest Kenya – Eddie McCall

n Small donations to Hastings Sea Scouts (Chris Connor), Explorer Scouts (Cormack Smith) and British Heart Foundation for Robin to recognise their help.

