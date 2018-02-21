Charity appeals for donations to auction

A local charity is appealing for donations of items it can auction to raise funds to help it beat childhood obesity and loneliness in the elderly.

Hands of Hope, based at Peasmarsh, is a charity that uses growing and cooking healthy, nutritious food to tackle childhood obesity and loneliness. It is planning an Auction of Hope at Rye Auction Rooms and on Ebay and asks people to turn their preloved items into reloved to help them raise funds.

Helena Maltby, charity officer, says if anyone is having a Spring clean or a big clear out then Hands of Hope would like to hear from them. “We all know the saying ‘one man’s junk is another man’s treasure’ and here is the chance to turn unwanted goods into cash for this inspirational charity,” she said.

“With childhood obesity and loneliness being two of the biggest challenges in the 21st Century, the organisation will tackle these through developing the scheme at the newly acquired site in Hawkhurst, making it a place to grow, learn, meet and enjoy. But we need to raise more funds and ask for contributions which will be auctioned from Rye Auction Rooms and on Ebay. Whether it’s coins, rugs, antiques, books, furniture, vintage clothes, glassware, anything of value, these could be turned into cash to benefit the community.”

Hands of Hope aims to reconnect people with where their food comes from, teach them how to grow and cook healthy and nutritious food.

Currently farming four acres of organic land in Peasmarsh, the charity needs to raise £1.4m to develop an 18 acre site in Hawkhurst, Kent, ‘The Wall’. They will create a kitchen garden, a cooking school, greenhouse, seminar room and more. The site will also serve as a valuable community and activity centre for young children families and the elderly.

To donate items to the auction call 01424 834768, email: info@hohcharity.co.uk or visit: www.hohcharity.co.uk/fundraising Collection is possible in certain circumstances.