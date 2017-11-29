Charity dinner raises £3,500

Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s Charity Auction Dinner has been hailed a great success, raising almost £3,500 for Sailability.

The event, held at The George, Rye was well attended. On arrival guests were welcomed with a glass of wine whilst being serenaded by the Rye Bay Crew Band who played traditional sea faring songs and shanties to set the mood for the occasion.

The auction and dinner was in aid of Rye Harbour Yacht Club’s (RHSC) charity Sailability. The charity was successfully launched at Rye Harbour Sailing Club, to help less abled and people with disabilities enjoy the fun and freedom of sailing. Sailability is the Royal Yachting Association’s national programme enabling people with disabilities to try sailing and take part regularly.

Following the dinner Chair of RHSC Sailability, Caroline Wylson thanked all the businesses, club members and members of the public who had given so generously to support the auction and members who had given up their time to organise the event, adding: “Thank you also to the George for donating the use of their magnificent main ballroom for the occasion and to Kevin Wall from Rye Auction Galleries who presided over the auction generously giving his time and skills to encourage people to part with their cash for this very worthwhile cause!

“The evening proved to be a great success and raised a magnificent total of £3,449. Thank you to everyone who came to the evening and helped to achieve this wonderful result.

“Afterwards, it was said by many that it was an enjoyable and fun night out, with some speculating that next year could be even bigger and bolder.”

Rye Harbour Sailing Club prides itself in the diversity of its members’ sailing interests and in the variety of yacht and dinghy classes. Visit: www.rhsc.org.uk