Charity dinner raises a whopping £100,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

A charity dinner, held in Camber, raised a whopping £100,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Local residents, Michael and Pascale O’Leary, hosted the fundraising dinner at the Gallivant Hotel, Camber on Saturday November 18.

The evening was attended by 96 guests, who enjoyed a three-course dinner and live music. There was also a charity auction which included a painting of Nelson Mandela by Cambridge-based artist, Noreen Denzil. Entitled ‘Madiba’, the name of Nelson Mandela’s clan, the fabulous picture raised £3,400. Noreen says she was delighted to donate the piece. “I was inspired to capture the warmth and love Mandela had for his people and country in my portrait,” she said.

Another exclusive auction lot was a personalised New York Chopper motorcycle, donated by Core Fresh, a fruit seller based in Kent. The Chopper raised £16,000.

Michael and Pascale have supported Teenage Cancer Trust for many years with fundraising events. Last year, Michael raised £25,000 by walking four marathons, in memory of young cancer patient, Matt Rieley. To date the couple have raised more than £500,000 for the charity.

Sian Cooper, Regional Fundraiser at Teenage Cancer Trust, attended the dinner. She said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Mike and Pascale for their support in recent years. They have made a huge difference to the young cancer patients we support and we really can’t thank them enough. £100,000 from this wonderful event alone is an amazing achievement!”

Visit www.teenagecancertrust.org