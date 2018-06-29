Charity dog walk in Bexhill in memory of Battle toddler

A memorial dog walk held in Bexhill in memory of a young cancer sufferer from Battle raised more than £1,000 on Sunday (June 24).

Scores of dog lovers met at the Bexhill Sea Angling Club in De La Warr Parade for the fundraiser in aid of Children with Cancer Fund, which is based in Polegate.

Picture by Joanne Thorpe SUS-180626-143057001

Sunday’s event was held in memory of two-year-old leukaemia sufferer Thomas Lawson, who passed away in February last year.

Just three months earlier, in November 2016, Thomas was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a form of blood cancer.

The event also featured a dog show, live music, tombola, games and face painting, as well as a sponsored chest waxing by brave volunteer James Ballard.

Sarah Dyer, a friend of one of Thomas’ family members, organised Sunday’s event and said: “We have raised more than £1,030 so far, which is amazing. I am so overwhelmed.

“A massive thank-you to all of my friends and family for their help and support and, once again to the Bexhill Sea Angling Club for allowing us to use its premises.

“I’d also like to thank Bexhill Fire Station for popping along with its fire engine, to James Ballard for braving the chest wax, Debbie McFaite, head veterinary nurse at Eastbourne Vets, for judging the dog show, Hastings Ukulele Players, Anne from Fab Faces face painters, and to all my lovely cake bakers.

“A massive thank-you should also go to all of the local businesses that have donated prizes for the raffle.

“Without their help I wouldn’t have raised this fantastic amount.

“But most of all a massive thank-you to everyone who came and supported us on the day.”

A similar event was held in Bexhill in February last year after Thomas died and raised more than £500 for charity.

