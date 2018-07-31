Charity G&A event raises nearly £700

A performance of Gilbert and Sullivan songs were performed by Mad Margaret’s Minstrels, at St John’s Church, Bexhill, last Friday (July 27).

The evening, arranged by Senlac Rotarian, Christine Folley and Mad Margaret’s Minstrels, raised nearly £700 for the Rotary Club of Senlac’s charities and good causes. Before the show a finger buffet was served. During the interval the performers served their own home made cakes. Mad Margaret’s Minstrels then sang their way through a repertoire of G & S songs from a variety of operettas. The audience of around one hundred people enjoyed songs from Iolanthe, Pirates of Penzance, Trial by Jury, and Mikado. The Company ended the evening with a rousing version of ‘For he is an Englishman’ from HMS Pinafore. Christine said: “Under the Musical Direction of Richard Eldridge, the performers produced an evening of quality song and music to the delight of the audience.” www.senlacrotary.org.uk