Child injured in collision with car near school in Bexhill

Emergency services were called to the scene in Birkdale at around 8.15am today (Wednesday, November 23).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were called “to reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian. The child suffered minor injuries.”

An onlooker said the incident took place near the Birkdale entrance to Little Common School in Shepherds Close.

“Police, two paramedic cars and an ambulance were there at the school run time,” they said.