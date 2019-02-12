Children at Hastings nursery wear yellow to support St Michael’s Hospice

St. Peter and St. Paul’s Pre-school held a recent Yellow Day event to help raise funds for St. Michael’s Hospice.

Pre-school supervisor Michele Stace said: “The children were invited to wear something yellow in return for a small donation. We also made some lovely yellow bunting to decorate our playroom.

“The children really enjoyed decorating their bunting with bright spring flowers and insects. We feel that it is very important for our young children to start learning about helping other people from a very young age.”

Yellow Week is an event held by St Michael’s Hospice with the aim of raising awareness of what it does. This year Yellow Week ran from February 4 - February 10.

See also: Old Hastings Observer building saved for the local community

See also: Hastings cat sanctuary closed due to outbreak of virus