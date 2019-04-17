Children can meet Peter Rabbit in Hastings for free story telling sessions this Easter

Children’s favourite Peter Rabbit will be coming to Priory Meadow shopping centre at Hastings this Easter to take part in story time sessions.

The well-loved Beatrix Potter character will be visiting the shopping centre on Good Friday, April 19th.

Children will have the opportunity to see Peter Rabbit during story sessions, led by a narrator, in the main mall outside Marks and Spencer at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, providing little ones with a magical Easter experience.

The story telling sessions are free of charge and no booking is required, so you can hop on down to Priory Meadow this Easter for some free family friendly entertainment.

Stacey Bell, Centre Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Peter Rabbit to Priory Meadow. It will be a lovely Easter treat for our youngest guests.”

For more details on the event and full terms and conditions visit priorymeadow.com, find us on Facebook @priorymeadowhastings or follow us on Instagram @priory_meadow.

