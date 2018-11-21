Children in Need: Young friends from Hastings raise amazing £777 with sponsored swim

Two friends came together on November 11 to take part in a sponsored swim to raise an amazing £777 for Children in Need.

Nesta Carter, 12, and Harley Hone, 11, both from St Leonards took on the challenge at Summerfields Sports Centre.

Harley met Nesta having already participated in the Remembrance Day parade with Hastings 9th Scout group that morning.

The two friends had planned to do 50 lengths between them and had a target of raising £200. They planned the whole thing themselves- motivated to help other children who are needy and less fortunate than themselves.

They ended up smashing their target and doing 50 lengths each, cheered on by family and friends from the poolside.

The two are known for their caring and friendly ways. Harley has received two special awards from Robertsbridge Community College for helping others. Harley is a young carer for his mum, who has Fibromyalga, and has watched her deteriorate over the years. He genuinely understands that life isn’t always easy and wants to help others.

Nesta has done fundraising for Children in Need for three years and is keen to continue supporting the appeal

Since their amazing achievement the two have spoken on BBC radio Sussex and were overwhelmed to be invited to attend the live Children in Need broadcast in Brighton. They appeared live from the Brighton i360 and got to meet Pudsey Bear and other fundraisers. They really enjoyed the experience saying “It was a truly amazing life-time opportunity.”

