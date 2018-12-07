Christmas comes to Robertsbridge

Robertsbridge’s annual Christmas Capers festivities return tonight (Friday, December 7).

The event, which has run every year for the past 15 years, kicks off at 5.30pm.

From then until 8pm, Kevin Graal will be telling stories for children aged five to 12 and the High Street will be closed from 6pm for three hours to let everyone wander freely and visit shops and houses to share in festive treats.

Stephen Hardy, chairman of Robertsbridge Enterprise Group, said: “Robertsbridge has that Christmas festive air already, with more than 100 individual Christmas trees on houses and shops and red ribbons and bows on trees, hedges and bollards.

“So the village is ready for Christmas Capers.

“At 6pm the real fun starts with a children’s parade of lanterns, with a menagerie of animals on show.”

The parade starts outside the George Inn, winds down the High Street and Station Road culminating in an unmissable, magical finish at 6.30pm outside the Seven Stars.

Stephen added: “A wide choice of street food will be available and entertainment galore from two bouncing snowmen on stilts, a vintage funfair ride, and Santa in his grotto. We will have lots of music from the Darvell Community, our own Rococo choir and the Bridge Men Choir, lots to buy from our local shops and plenty of charity pop-up stalls.

“We shall be carrying on our happy tradition of a business having its launch on Capers Night.

“This year it is Teal Gifts, which are in temporary premises for the night but will be moving into the old NatWest bank in the New Year.

“After the road opens up again, festivities will carry on into the evening with the Logan Wilson Band at the George Inn. All in all, a truly festive start to Christmas in Robertsbridge.”