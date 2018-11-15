Christmas events - still time to sign up for annual Santa Dash and raise money for good causes

There is still time to register for the popular annual family fun Santa Dash on Sunday December 2 say organisers Bexhill Lions.

The annual event sees Santas of all ages, shapes and sizes donning the famous red father Christmas costume and taking part in a colourful run along the seafront.

Richard Winrow, from organisers Bexhill Lions, said: “The event is attracting lots of participants keen to take part and also raise some cash through sponsorship.”

Runners set off from the De la Warr Pavilion toward Brookfields Road, returning to the DLWP terrace a distance of 2km.

Those Santas keen to get fit for a busy delivery schedule can go on to Galley Hill then turn back to West Parade toilets and return to the terrace. A distance of 5km.

Lion President Clare Kersley said: “All the family are welcome, with prizes for the best dressed dog, pushchair and wheelchair.

You can run, saunter, jog or walk. It is mobility scooter friendly so we would love to see those who took part in “Wheel and Walk” come along and take part.”

Lions will be at the Friday Market on November 23 and 30 to hand out the free suits to that have registered. You can also register on these days with payment being cash only.

So come along and be part of the heart-warming sea of red, having fun, and getting into the festive spirit. For more information on the Bexhill Lions visit www.bexhill-lions.org or call 0845 833 9591.

To get involved and join in the fun visit Just go to www.bexhill-lions.org to access the registration form.

