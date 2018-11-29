Christmas Open House Trail in Hastings will allow people to view the work of some of the best potters in the county

People will have the opportunity to purchase some unique ceramic art from some of the finest makers in the area when the Clay Culture Trail takes place over the weekend of December 8 and 9

The Trail is a new Christmas Open House featuring 13 ceramicists from across East Sussex who will be showing at four venues in Hastings for one weekend only, 10.30 – 4.30 each day.

Jane Sarre, a potter who has recently moved to Hastings, said: “I wanted to bring the idea of a specialist ceramics Open House after being involved in a long running and very successful Open Studios trail in Hackney for many years. There are so many wonderful ceramic artists in Hastings and the surrounding area that I thought they deserved their own showcase.’

She got in touch with other local ceramicists who then nominated other potters whose work they knew and liked. This has resulted in a wonderfully rich mix of sculpture both figurative and abstract as well as hand made mugs jugs and bowls.

This is a chance to buy work from both local ceramicists and others rarely seen in Hastings such as Katy Shuricht’s silky raku vessels and Atkinson-Jones spectacular lusterware bowls.

Jane will be showing new work inspired by a residency at Dungeness as well as her thrown tableware with Yvette Glaze who transfers ideas from print onto her vessels at her studio at 20 Clifton Road (venue 1).

Annabel Faraday uses print and collage techniques on her bold hand built stoneware pieces and will be showing with Judith Rowe’s slip decorated tableware and Julia Hilton’s sculptural wrapped mugs, jugs and bowls at Ore Place Farmhouse (venue two).

Lisa Katzenstein will be showing her recently launched range of lighting at 1 Pilgrims Way (venue three) with abstract sculptures by Martin Pierce, raku and stoneware by Kate Schuricht, porcelain by Atkinson-Jones and figurative ceramics from Carol Sheldrake.

Wendy Lovehinds sculptures of hares and foxes and other animals will be interacting with Benjamin Becketts mythological creatures and bird caricatures. Licy Clayden makes work inspired by life beneath the waves. All showing at 144 Stonefield Road (venue 4).

There are three venues just off the Ridge and one behind Queen’s Road. All venues are open from 10.30 – 4.30 both days. More details at linktr.ee/clayculturetrail and you can also follow us on Instagram at clayculturetrail and Facebook facebook.com/clayculturetrail/

Why not combine this with a visit to the recently opened Common Clay, an open access studio on Mount Pleasant Road providing studio space and kiln hire, also holding open days over the same weekend.

