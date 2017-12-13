Christmas Soul party hits a high note with 20 year celebration

The Christmas Soul Party celebrated 20 years of raising money for charity and good causes with a full house on Saturday.

More than 400 people packed into St Mary in the Castle to dance the night away at the popular annual event.

Christmas Soul Party. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-171112-103451001

The event has raised almost £160,000 for local charities and good causes over the past two decades.

The lions share of the money raised has gone to St. Michael’s Hospice, but local band Soul X Press have also been supporting other great charities such as Surviving Christmas, The Bexhill Tree of Hope Children’s Charity, The Eastbourne Children with Cancer Fund, Emma’s Fund as well as buying specialist wheelchairs for children who needed them in a hurry, plus musical instruments for William Parker School.

Talented musicians, bands, singers, dancers and sound engineers all give their time and talent for free.

Organiser and performer Mike Raxworthy said: “It was near to capacity with people enjoying five hours of live music. I would like to thank all the performers who donated their time. At one point there were 20 performers on stage at the same time. The night raised more than £3,700 for charity.

All proceeds from this year’s event will be split between Surviving Christmas and St. Michael’s Hospice.

