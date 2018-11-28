Christmas Soul Party returns to Hastings to raise funds for Surviving Christmas

The Christmas Soul Party is back at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday December 8.

People can dance the night away to the amazing 15 piece Soul Town and their Blues Brother - Soul Sisters Show and help to support local charity Surviving Christmas.

See also: Teenager who stole car keys from house admitted driving dangerously

Support comes from live local bands Zachery Dogwood, The Kytes (60’s favourites)

Organiser Mike Raxworthy said: “Over the past 20 years this superb party night and the numerous musicians that have performed for free, has raised £170,000. The fund has paid for three super-sonic wheelchairs needed by local kids, donations to The Tree of Hope and other children’s cancer charities and good causes, as well as a lion’s share to St. Michael’s Hospice.

“Proceeds this year are going to Surviving Christmas, the fantastic local charity that delivers food hampers and gifts over the week before Christmas to families and individuals who are in need. They also hold an Open Event on Christmas Day and Boxing Day with hot meals, entertainment, a clothing bank, hairdressing and even shower facilities. Run by a small group of Trustees and supported by a whole host of volunteers, these guys need all the financial help they can get.”

The show promises five hours of non-stop live dance music for only £10 in advance (tickets available from The Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Muriel Matters House, on Hastings Seafront, or on the St Mary in the Castle website, or £12.50 on the night. Doors open at 7pm and it runs through to midnight.

Mike added: “Please come along, have fun, dance the night away You’ll be helping to give a better Christmas to the old, the vulnerable and lonely at the same time.”

See also: Asda at St Leonards opens new clothing department in time for Christmas

See also: Father Cristmas coming to Hastings Old Town for family event