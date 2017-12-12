Christmas treat at Iden village hall for seniors

Local residents had an early taste of the festive season at the Iden Village Hall’s annual Seniors Christmas Dinner on December 2.

This years cooking was carried out by volunteers from the village led by the events principal organiser Teresa Cooper. Teresa said: “Guests were greeted with a glass of sherry and canapes. The Village hall and tables were beautifully decorated. Every guest enjoyed a traditional turkey roast with all the trimmings. A festive quiz kept people busy while they tucked into a selection of desserts. Everyone was supplied with a huge Christmas cracker, and a game of pass the parcel with forfeit, and a raffle. All this gaiety was succeeded by tea, coffee, mince pies and after eights, while the Rye Ukulele Experiment played a lovely selection of Christmas songs, a collection for this excellent treat raised over £70, which will be donated to St Michael’s Hospice. An excellent time was had by all!”