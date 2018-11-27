Christmas Tree Festival: Still time to enjoy seasonal event at Battle

Battle’s annual Christmas Tree Festival launched at the weekend but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the colourful spectacle.

Sue Blackman said: “A fabulous weekend of festivities at St Mary’s Church, Battle commenced with the opening of the 11th annual Christmas Tree Festival.

SEE ALSO: Hastings MP says high speed trains will remain at top of the agenda

“Over 42 trees were displayed all using the theme ‘Favourite Book or Poem’.

Local businesses submitted trees as well as Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Cubs and Beaver Groups. There were also some trees from Battle Abbey School, Claremont, Battle and Langton and Vinehall as well as preschool playgroups and nurseries.

Rewired, a local Choir entertained with festive songs and Senlac Hand bells gave a very Christmassy feel to the Christmas Fair at the Church. Donations from the monies raised will be given to Beachy Head Chaplaincy and Battle Heath Pathway Project.

“The Festival continues this week and there is still time to cast your vote for your favourite trees.

“There is a Coffee morning on Saturday December 1 from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the Church will be open again on Sunday December 2 from 2pm to 5pm. The winning trees will be announced at the close of the Festival at the Advent Carol service at 6pm on December 2.

A warm welcome will be extended to everyone who wishes to attend and you are invited to have a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie to close the Festival.

See also: Weather: temperatures set to soar

See also: White Rock Panto: Special show announced