Clap for our carers: Watch moving footage as Sussex residents applaud NHS workers

Residents across Sussex erupted into applause last night to show their thanks for the extraordinary healthcare workers risking their lives to keep us safe through the pandemic.

The national ‘Clap for Our Carers’ event took place at 8pm, with residents heading out to their balconies and doorsteps, or leaning out of open windows, on mass to clap and shout their appreciation.

Residents clapping their appreciation from a block of flats in Brighton

Susan Goddard of Grove Road in Chichester sent in footage of neighbours on her street paying a noisy and emotional tribute to workers.

Dave Jones of Wellend Villas, Springfield Road, Brighton, shared footage from his flat of his community showing their gratitude.

Mr Jones said residents in his area had learned from flat dwellers in China and Italy, who sang and shouted mutual solidarity in the face of isolation, fear, and sometimes government confusion in January and February.

Last week, residents in his street sang ‘All you need is love’ across their balconies to all the neighbours they cannnot visit.

