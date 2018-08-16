Claremont’s delight at top A-level results

Claremont Senior School is again celebrating a strong set of A-level results today (Thursday, August 16).

New exam specifications have presented a high level of challenge for students over their A-level courses, but the school said it has continued to see progress in its results and has delivered good outcomes for its students.

A third of all grades were marked at A*/A and the percentage of A and B grades achieved both increased.

Junita Surait achieved A*/A*/A in maths, further maths and biology and is taking up a place at the prestigious Wellesley College, in the US.

Issy Walsh achieved three A grades and will be studying medicine at Queen Mary University in London.

Other notable achievements include Tom Dixon who will read chemistry at Nottingham University and Isobel Eyres, who has gained a place to study applied anatomy at the University of Bristol.

Other university destinations for the sixth formers include UCL, Southampton, Loughborough, Bournemouth, Sussex and Newcastle.

Justin Rigg impressively achieved close to full marks in economics.

There were particularly strong grades obtained in the mathematics department where 75 per cent of the grades were marked at A*-B; similarly the PE department’s results shone where students achieved the equivalent of A* in 84 per cent of their BTEC Sport results. The chemistry department also achieved robust results.

This is the third year of A-level results for Claremont Senior School following its foundation in 2011.

Principal Giles Perrin said: “I am thrilled for all our students who have achieved, once again, such a strong set of grades.

“They are a reflection of sustained hard work on the part of both students and staff. Claremont is a school that celebrates the talents of a diverse range of students and these results prove, again, that high standards and an emphasis on attitude will deliver positive outcomes for our students.

“This is as much the case if you are applying for high end courses at Russell Group universities, or more vocational work-based courses at one of the new universities or colleges.

“We are very excited to see our Sixth Form continue to grow and are delighted to be launching a new enrichment programme in September that will further arm our students with the skills necessary to flourish whether at university or within the workplace.”