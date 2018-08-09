Classic cars make a fine display at Hooe for the Old Motor Club show

Once again, Hooe’s Old Motor Club lived up to its promises when the sun shone for what was a great family day out last Sunday.

Chris Hone said: “This annual show has the reputation of presenting cars that are not normally seen and this year was no exception.

“Brough Superiors are generally thought to belong to the motorcycle world but one of the stars was the Brough Superior car, one of only three in the world.

“Who ever had heard of a Calthorp, but one in existence was in attendance.

“It was difficult to convey with photographs what was on offer, but with so much brass and chrome around, the whole field shone.

“The general public were shown, examples of how pre 1970 cars looked and together with stationary engines, and motorbikes, how things were.

“The lady and car is always good fun and ladies dress to capture the spirit of the car and of the times.”

Attractions at the well-attended show included a wide variety of stalls for people to browse.

Visitors were entertained in traditional style by the Hooe Silver Band.

Hooe’s Old Motor Club was formed on the 7th January 1972 when 12 members started the ball rolling. The club has grown from 12 to nearly 150 members and is still flourishing.

Chris Hone added: “Time will tell how much money was taken, but a very high proportion will go, as in previous years, to local charities.

Visit the web site for full details: www.hooeoldmotorclub.org.uk.

