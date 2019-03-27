Cloudy start but fine period of weather set to continue in Hastings and Rother

The weather should remain fine dry and mild despite a cloudy start to the morning.

A few spells of sunshine will develop during the day but these will tend to be limited. Light winds, feeling rather warm in any spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will be largely cloudy and dry. However, some prolonged clear spells may develop during the night, leading to a risk of fog and frost in places. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Another dry day on Thursday, but rather cloudy in the east. Rather warm by daytime but chilly with a risk of fog overnight. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

