Coastal Currents arts festival is set to happen in Hastings again this year

The popular Coastal Currents Arts Festival is set to happen again this year after deciding to go independent.

A question mark hung over the popular annual arts event when Hastings Council decided it could no longer provide funding.

Organiser Tina Morris has announced that Coastal Currents has submitted an Arts Council application and in the meantime Open Studios and Events submissions for 2019 are now open.

SEE ALSO: Discover green areas of hidden Hastings

Tina commented: The Festival will go ahead with Open Studios and Event as well as Sweet and Dandy’s street art strand and a few other surprises.

“We want to thank all of you who crowdfunded to help us raise nearly £5k for the festival this year.

“But it is not the end. We still need to raise £15k to replace the council seed funding we need to put on a full programme of curated events as in 2018, so please keep circulating the fundraiser.”

People can support the festival by visiting www.uk.gofundme.com/coastal-currents-2019.

The 2019 Festival will take place during September with the Open Studios on the 31 August/1 September and 7/8 September.

Events will take place in venues and artist’s studios across Hastings. The event has seen the creation of permanent works of art.

To submit an event or exhibition visit www.coastalcurrents.org.uk.

See also: Disaster in which Hastings fishermen lost their lives is to be remembered

See also: Hastings man jailed for having knife in Priory Meadow shopping centre