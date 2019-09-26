Coastal Currents sees streets in Hastings and Bexhill transformed with colourful art

This year’s Coastal Currents Arts Festival has been viewed as a huge success as it enters its last weekend.

The month long celebration of art and local artists has seen some amazing public artwork springing up across Hastings in Rother.

It includes everything from huge wall murals to litterbins and BT exchange boxes.

Coastal Currents Director Tina Morris said: ““We are so lucky to have had the opportunity to raise enough from crowd funders and fantastic range of supporters as this festival has had a massive street level impact.

“In our town that is super important, to engage the people who live here and reward that incredible community that made this festival happen in a year of extreme austerity cuts to culture budget.

“We did it. We kept something so beloved on its feet. Here’s to making it happen again in 2020”.

One of the events of the festival saw the Autumn equinox celebrated by Coastal Currents with a gathering on the Ladies Parlour in Hastings, hosted by Juliet Russell and her vocal explosion choir. With bagpipes and fado style singing.

There is still more to see this weekend with an exhibition at the Electro Studios, 5, Seaside Road, St Leonards, called Crowley Calling.

It comprises of a mixed media group exhibition influenced by modern day occultist and magician Aleister Crowley.

A solo exhibition by artist Amanda Kyritsopoula is running at the Source Park, basement level in Hastings until October 6.

Incredible sculptures are on display at the Blackshed Galley, Robertsbridge, until November 2 in an exhibition called Schneider Awkward Objects.

Tina Morris, said: “The response to the festival this year has been both heartwarming and overwhelming.

“Messages have been flooding in daily from participants and visitors thanking me for finding a way to keep the festival going in 2019. I am really so very touched by how much this festival means to everyone here.”

For full details of the Festival Visit www.coastalcurrents.org.uk.

