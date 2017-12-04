Cold Weather Alert issued as Sussex temperatures set to plunge

A Cold Weather Alert has been issued for Sussex and the rest of the South-East in advance for Thursday (December 7) until Sunday (December 10) as arctic air will be arriving, with very cold winds.

The Met Office says that cold arctic air is expected to spread south across all parts of England through Thursday.

A brisk northerly wind will give a significant wind chill.

While many places will remain dry with sunny spells through the day, occasional sleet or snow showers are expected giving localised accumulations and icy patches.

These are possible anywhere, although most likely in western England and east coastal areas.

The forecast for the early part of this week is mild conditions with daytime temperatures up the 12degC.

However, the winds will switch round from the south-west to north-west dropping the temperature down to a chilly 4degC and a wind chill as low as minus 4degC.