The A259 was closed both ways at Bexhill on Wednesday after a collision.

According to traffic reports, two cars were involved in the incident, which happened between the B2182 Cooden Sea Road (Wheatsheaf inn) and The Lamb Inn.

Two cars were allegedly involved in the collision

The road was closed at 5.30pm which caused long delays and queueing traffic.

The ambulance service said it was called to the A259 Barnhorn Road at approximately 5.25pm.

A spokesman said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene but no one required hospital treatment.”