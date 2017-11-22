Come and discover what is going on at the Museum and Art Gallery

People are invited to come along and discover what treasures Hastings Museum and Art Gallery contains at a special event on 25 November 25 from 10am-3pm.

The drop-in event will offer a range of light hearted activities designed to provide an insight into what the museum holds in its collection and how it acquires and looks after objects.

Councillor Kim Forward, lead member for culture said: “Whether you know the museum well, or haven’t ever been, this day will be a fun way to connect with the fantastic resources at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.”

She explained that, “The museum has a large collection, which only a small percentage can be on show at any one time.

“The open day is an opportunity for the museum to explore with the wider community ways in which they might share more of the collection, both in the museum and online.”

The day will be one of activities and conversations about the museum objects, archives and stories.

The day has been developed by Culture Shift working closely with staff at the Museum.

It will be hosted by museum staff and a number of the Young Curators team, alongside Culture Shift.

The Open Day is part of a Collections Review, which involves a range of activities designed to look at what the museum collects and how it displays and shares its collection with its visitors. Entry to the museum and the open day is free. The Museum is situated off Bohemia Road, opposite The Oval.