Comic Relief fundraising capers in Sussex

Cake sales, danceathons and a sea of red noses are just some of the many activities taking place this week as Sussex residents play their part in raising money for Comic Relief.

Schools, community groups, businesses, gyms and other fundraisers will all be playing their part on Friday, March 15 2019, for Red Nose Day with a whole host of activities planned across east and west Sussex.

The money raised from the Red Nose Day campaign and merchandise sales help Comic Relief to continue funding and investing in amazing organisations across the UK and around the world.

Visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday for more information.

Red Nose Day money has funded 39 projects in the South East, including the Brighton-based Allsorts Youth Project and The Clock Tower Sanctuary.

If you are raising money for Comic Relief then send your pictures to us at copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk.

