Common promotion confirmed with announcement of league line-up

Little Common Football Club has had its promotion confirmed following Friday’s announcement of the club allocations for step five and six of the National League System.

The Commoners will play in the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Premier Division for the first time in 2018/19 following their Division One and Division One Challenge Cup double in 2017/18.

Common, Langney Wanderers and Lingfield - the top three finishers in Division One - have all been promoted to the Premier Division.

They will be up against the likes of Eastbourne Town, Eastbourne United AFC - Common’s landlords - and a Shoreham side relegated from the Bostik League.

Bexhill United will remain in Division One, which will feature four different teams than in 2017/18. Littlehampton Town and Worthing United have been relegated from the Premier Division, while Alfold and Sidlesham have been promoted from Division Two.

No club has been relegated from Division One, although Ringmer - who finished fourth in 2017/18 - have withdrawn from the league.

The club allocations are subject to appeals within seven days.

Southern Combination League constitution 2018/19 - Premier Division (20 teams, 38 games): AFC Uckfield Town, Arundel, Broadbridge Heath, Chichester City, Crawley Down Gatwick, East Preston, Eastbourne Town, Eastbourne United AFC, Hassocks, Horsham YMCA, Lancing, Langney Wanderers, Lingfield, LITTLE COMMON, Loxwood, Newhaven, Pagham, Peacehaven & Telscombe, Saltdean United, Shoreham.

Division One (18 teams, 34 games): AFC Varndeanians, Alfold, BEXHILL UNITED, Billingshurst, Hailsham Town, Littlehampton Town, Midhurst & Easebourne, Mile Oak, Oakwood, Seaford Town, Selsey, Sidlesham, Southwick, St Francis Rangers, Steyning Town Community, Storrington Community, Wick, Worthing United.

