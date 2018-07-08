Community Choir present a summer concert

The Melodians Choir will be holding their second Summer Concert on Saturday July 14 at 7pm at St Perter and St Paul Church, Parkstone Road, Hastings.

There will be a £5 entry fee on the door. All proceeds will go to supporting St Michael’s Hospice, the choir’s nominated charity. The Melodians are a community choir for singers of all ages and experience who love singing music in a wide variety of styles. Come and join them for an evening of music from the 16th to the 21st Century that will take you from London to Liverpool and from the shores of Middle Earth to the Stars. There will be the usual eclectic mix of pop, classical and show tunes including music by Thomas Tallis, Richard Rogers and Enya.

