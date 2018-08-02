Community fun at Fairlight festival

Fairlight was buzzing on Sunday despite the bad weather.

The much anticipated biennial Fairlight Music and Arts festival Fairfest was held on Sunday 29th July on The Woodfield Recreation ground.

The free community event suffered from a sudden break in the long hot summer. But many stalwarts braved the elements and had a fun afternoon.

Visitors to the event were able browse many craft stalls selling a range of produce and enjoy a successful art show, which featured the work of local artists.

Live entertainment included Show Off, Mad Jacks Morris Dancers, 1066 Falconry and Ditto Diamonds dog display team .

The ever popular fun dog show was a great success and Parkhurst cricket club organised a ‘smash a plate’ event, which also proved to be very popular.

The local Fairlight based Riding for the Disabled Association bought along three ponies who trotted merrily around the field.

Following on from a wet and windy afternoon the fun continued long into the evening with locally produced live entertainment and music from Hall and Blokes, Jim Saphin, Tim Gibson and of course the Kytes.

The organising committee would like to thank Showman, Booker & Best, The Fairlight Resident’s Association, Just Property, Fairlight Parish Council and The local Post Office for their support.

Fairfest also relies on many volunteers to stage the event and the organisers would like to say a big thank you to all of them who worked so hard to put the event on.

All proceeds raised during the Fairfest event will go to staging the next festival and supporting local organisations .

Fairfest was first organised by local woman Jennifer Annetts.