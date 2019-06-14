Compromise is needed to create four homes at the White Hart Inn pub site, Cripps Corner

From: Eric Salter, Norman Close, Battle

With regards to the White Hart Inn at Cripps Corner – surely there are enough architects and designers in the district to use the existing building and adapt the footprint to create four homes?

The planners and developers need to get together and resolve the dilemma that exists over this site. Retain the existing facades, alter internal layouts to provide the necessary accesses, divide the site equably and create parking.

I do not think traffic to be any more of a problem than what existed when the pub was ‘alive’.

I remember using the pub some years ago and 20 odd cars were crammed on the forecourt. I doubt if four homes will generate half that number.

Compromise is the answer!