Concern for missing man from Hastings

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 29-year-old from Hastings.

Blaise Baverstock has been missing since Monday morning (July 15).

He is described as white and 5ft 11ins, when last seen had bushy/dark grey hair, though police say he may have shaved and cut his hair by now.

He was last seen wearing a dark green coat and dark tracksuit bottoms. Photos released (above) show him both shaven and unshaven.

Officers say Blaise likes travelling by bicycle and is known to frequent the Beckley area near Rye, as well as travelling into Kent.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Blaise’s disappearance but he has been receiving medical care recently.”

If you have seen Blaise or have any other information that would help find him, contact the police on Sussex 101 or online.