Concern over missing Battle man

Police are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of missing Battle man Anthony McGirr.

Anthony, who is also known as John, was last seen at his Penhurst, near Battle, home at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday, April 22).

Anthony, 72, is white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short grey hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue or grey t-shirt, beige shorts and black trainers.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “Anthony is a keen walker and he normally walks near the Ashburnham Place.

“We are appealing for anyone out in this area to keep an eye out for him.

“We are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who sees Anthony to call us immediately.”

Call 999 if you see Anthony.

If you have information on where he may be or have seen him since he was reported missing please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1347 of 22/04.