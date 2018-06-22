Conquest Hospital benefits from £150,000 refurbishment

A £150,000 refurbishment of the Special Care Baby Unit Nursery at Conquest Hospital has been completed providing doctors and nurses easier access to the incubators and improved provision of care to the babies.

The refurbishment work involved re-providing the way oxygen and air services are supplied to each incubator. To enable this to happen, the old overhead gantries which previously supplied services and restricted movement around each incubator had to be taken out the unit.

Wendy Thompsett Special Care Baby Unit matron said: “We are pleased this important refurbishment work has now been completed. It has helped to improve the access and movement around each incubator as we care for our babies.

"I would like to pass on my thanks to the families with babies on the unit whist this work was undertaken for their patience and tolerance. As well as the nursing staff who coped amazingly well throughout. The contractors did very well to create as little disturbance as possible and to complete the work in the designated time scale.”

The Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) cares for up to 12 premature babies of 31 weeks gestation and above along with babies requiring more care than that which can be provided by the mother with the support of a midwife. This care may include: feeding using a nasogastric tube; oxygen therapy; intravenous fluids; phototherapy; continuous physiological monitoring; and wthdrawal from opiates (Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome).