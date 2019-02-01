Consultation on development of new road in Battle

Members of the public will be asked for their views on the development of a new road which will open up land for much-needed housing in Battle.

Rother District Council will host a consultation event on Wednesday, February 6, to display designs for the road at Blackfriars, which will run from Harrier Lane to The Spinney.

The site has been identified in the Local Plan for development for many years, and money from the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund has been allocated that will help to deliver the new road, making it possible to develop the site for desperately needed housing in the district.

Cllr Joy Hughes, the district council’s portfolio holder for housing, welfare and equalities, said: “There is a real need for housing in Battle and while this site has been considered for development for many years, attempts to do so have stalled due to a number of issues.

“We welcome the money from Government which will enable us to develop proposals for a road needed to open up the land for a new housing development which will go a long way towards meeting housing need in the town.”

She added: “I would encourage as many people as possible to give their views, which will be carefully considered as the project progresses.”

Rother District Council is one of four landowners at Blackfriars and is co-ordinating and leading efforts with these landowners to progress development of the site.

The authority is working with a team of consultants to develop plans for a road layout which minimises the impact on surrounding properties, and takes account of the sensitive ecology at the site and will consider feedback from the public before submitting a planning application for the road.

While an illustrative masterplan will accompany the application to include up to 240 new homes, this consultation event relates only to the road and how it may relate to future development. Further consultation events will be arranged as detailed designs for housing progress.

The consultation event will take place at the Memorial Hall in Battle between 2pm and 8pm on Wednesday, February 6.

