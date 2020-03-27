Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in East Sussex rises to 26

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in East Sussex has risen to 26.

That’s according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Coronavirus or COVID-19

It is a rise of four people since Thursday (March 26), when the number of people who had tested positive for the virus was 22.

On Wednesday (March 25), the reported number was 21.

This was a rise from Monday (March 23), when there was 11 confirmed cases.

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed on Friday, March 13, the second on the following Monday, March 16.

Self-isolation tips

Then on the Tuesday, March 17, the number jumped to seven cases.

On March 18, it was confirmed a patient at Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) had become the first person in East Sussex to die from the virus.

The following day, the confirmed cases increased to eight.

On Sunday (March 22), it was confirmed a second patient at DGH had died after contracting the virus.

The number of confirmed cases in West Sussex is currently 69. While in the UK, the number overall is 11,658 and 578 people have died.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

To control the outbreak, the Government is now telling people to stay at home unless:

• Shopping for basic necessities

• For one form of exercise a day

• Any medical need or to help a vulnerable person,

• Travelling to and from work - ONLY when absolutely necessary