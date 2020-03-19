Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in East Sussex rises to eight

An eighth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in East Sussex.

That is according to the latest figures from Public Health England (PHE).

Eastbourne District General Hospital Coronavirus Pod (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The news comes after the first person in the county died of the virus in Eastbourne District General Hospital, it was announced yesterday (March 18).

They were 75 and had underlying health conditions, according to East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT).

Coronavirus patient dies in Eastbourne DGH

The first case of coronavirus in East Sussex was confirmed on Friday (March 13), the second on Monday (March 16).

Then on Tuesday (March 17) the number jumped to seven cases.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said following this, “We know these are worrying times for everyone but we want to reassure people that every effort is being made to keep public services running as smoothly as possible in this unprecedented situation.”

The total cases of coronavirus in the UK at the time of writing was 2,626. In neighbouring West Sussex there are 10 confirmed cases and in Brighton 11.

– Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is an illness which affects the lungs and airways. Symptoms are a high temperature and continuous cough.

– If you live alone and you have symptoms of coronavirus, however mild, stay at home for seven days from when your symptoms started.

– If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days, from the day when the first person in the house became ill.