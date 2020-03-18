Coronavirus: East Sussex College stops face-to-face teaching

East Sussex College has announced it will stop face-to-face teaching amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The college group, which has campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, Newhaven and Lewes, will stop teaching students face-to-face from 5pm on Wednesday evening (March 18).

East Sussex College in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Thursday and Friday (March 19-20) will be inset days so teachers can prepare their lessons digitally.

Students are being asked to stay at home, in social distancing measures brought in place to keep both students and staff safe.

Acting CEO of East Sussex College Group Rebecca Conroy said in a statement, “This is not a decision any educational setting takes lightly, however following the recent government advice regarding self-isolation and social distancing it is not practical or safe to continue to operate in our normal way.”

She also said at this time the advice is clear that schools and college should not close.

East Sussex College, Hastings

A decision will as to what happens on Monday (March 23) will be made by midday on Friday (March 20).

All staff, students, parents and carers will be informed via text, email, or on the college’s website.

East Sussex College says the senior team is meeting twice a day to review the situation and will be outlining what online and distance learning will mean for students.

Ms Conroy said, “Thank you for your patience as we implement our plans to maintain our support for student’s education and training in these unprecedented times.

“Above all, please look after yourselves and your families and friends.”

