Coronavirus: NCP offers free parking at city centre car parks in Sussex for all essential workers

Private car park operator NCP has announced free parking at its city centre car parks in Sussex and the rest of the UK.

The company has made all its city centre car parks, where it is able to, open and free for all workers who are needing to travel at this time.

Key essentials workers can therefore arrive and exit without any charge, a spokesman said.

It comes after the company announced free parking to NHS staff in over 150 of its car parks on Friday.

Following the lockdown measures announced, this has now been extended to all key workers.

Jonathan Scott, CEO, said: “We’re open where we can for all who need parking at this vital time. Please park with us at no charge.

“We hope this goes some way to helping all those who are still needing to work and care for people.

“We urge you to check on our website to make sure the car park you normally visit is still open as although most of our sites are, we are still having to close some down where landlords request that we do.

“We hope you all stay safe and well.’

Motorists should check the website in advance to ensure the car park you want to visit is included in the scheme – www.ncp.co.uk

The company is only able to offer this at the car parks where NCP controls the pricing.

This means that the arrangements of our airport car parks, hospital, rail and shopping centre car parks may not be included as it is subject to landlord decisions in those areas.