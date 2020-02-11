Coronavirus patient from Brighton’s identity is revealed

A man who has been linked to a number of coronavirus cases in Sussex has released a statement.

Steve Walsh, from Hove, says he has fully recovered from the virus, though he remains in hospital in London.

He said, “I would like to thank the NHS for their help and care – whilst I have fully recovered, my thoughts are with others who have contracted coronavirus.”

Mr Walsh is reported to have caught the virus on a work trip to Singapore.

He then travelled to France for a holiday and is thought to have passed it on to others there.

Five cases linked to the gas salesman are in the UK, with five more in France and another reportedly infected in Majorca.

He said, “As soon as I knew I had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus I contacted my GP, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

“I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support during recent weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy.”

Mr Walsh’s company Servomex, based in Crowborough, has released a statement regarding his illness.

A spokesperson said, “We are very pleased that Steve Walsh has made a full recovery. We continue to provide support to him and his family.

“We are working with Public Health authorities to ensure the welfare of our staff and communities and wish anyone with the virus a quick and full recovery”

This comes after a number of fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Brighton this week.

A GP surgery in the city was closed for cleaning after a member of staff contracted the virus. It is understood they had not made contact with any patients at County Oak medical centre.

Meanwhile an ambulance was called to the University of Sussex’s campus in Falmer on Monday (February 10) for a student who is being tested for coronavirus.

The facts

Emergency treatment pods have been set up at hospitals across Sussex to assess people presenting with coronavirus.

Anyone who has travelled from anywhere in China in the last 14 days and developed symptoms of a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, is advised to immediately isolate themselves and call NHS 111.

The advice on how people can protect themselves from infection is similar to the ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it’ campaign used for flu and norovirus.

It promotes important hygiene practices, such as regularly washing hands and always sneezing into a tissue, to stem the spread of viruses.

The advice to the public is to:

• Always carry tissues and use them to catch coughs and sneezes, and bin the tissue

• Wash hands with soap and water, or use sanitiser gel, to kill germs#

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing.

The NHS says the current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

For the latest advice visit gov.uk/coronavirus.