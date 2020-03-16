Coronavirus: What the latest announcements mean for East Sussex as people told to avoid offices, pubs and theatres

A range of stringent new measures were announced by the Prime Minister today in the effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in East Sussex, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

Addressing the public today, Boris Johnson announced a series of new measures including:

– Everyone should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres

– Everyone should work from home if they can

– All ‘unnecessary’ visits to friends and relatives in care homes should cease

People over the age of 70, pregnant women, and adults who would normally be advised to have the flu vaccine (such as those with chronic diseases) should be particularly mindful of the advice.

Within days, people in at-risk groups will be asked to stay home for 12 weeks.

Schools will not close for the moment, according to the Government.

