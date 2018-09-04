Council appeals to shoppers to help table tennis project

A council is asking for shoppers’ help to bring a sports project to fruition.

Battle Town Council is currently taking part in the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Three groups have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to vote in store for who they think should take away the top grant.

Battle Town Council is one of the three groups in the region currently looking for votes.

The funds will be used to provide an outdoor table tennis table at Battle Recreation Ground, which will be accessible to residents of all ages.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Table tennis is an inclusive game that can be played by everyone, irrespective of age, gender and physical ability.

“Not just fun, it aids complex thinking and can even increase the part of the brain that shrinks with age.

“Playing table tennis can also help reduce depression, stress and anxiety levels.”

The bid to bring table tennis to Battle Recreation Ground is part of a larger regeneration project of the North Trade Road site.

Following a consultation with Claverham Community College students, the council is planning to upgrade the pavilion to include a cafe, additional seating, shelters, and introduce outdoor gym equipment.

There are also plans to level the junior football pitch and bringing in an Aeroskate for active skills training.

Tesco shoppers can vote for the Battle Town Council table tennis project in stores throughout September and October.

Shoppers can vote using a token given to them at the checkout in store each time they shop.

Votes can be cast at Tesco Express on Battle Hill, Tesco Express in Havelock Road, Hastings, and at Tesco Extra in St Leonards.