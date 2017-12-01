Council to suspend car park fees for Christmas shoppers

Shoppers and people attending festive events around 1066 Country have been given an early gift, with pay and display charges being suspended on selected days in the run up to Christmas.

Rother District Council will waive the usual parking charges in its off-street pay and display car parks in Bexhill, Rye and Battle on Saturdays throughout December.

Pay and display charges will be suspended in Bexhill on December 9, 16 and 23, in Battle on December 7, 9 and 16 and in and Rye on December 2, 9 and 16.

Additionally, pay and display charges will be suspended at the De La Warr Pavilion car park in Bexhill from 2pm this Friday (December 1), in support of the Bexhill Christmas lights switch-on event.

The official light switch-on takes place at Devonshire Square at 6pm and will feature carol singing (see page three for more information).

Concession parking days have been set in conjunction with Chambers of Commerce, Town Teams, Coastal Community Groups and Traders Associations.

The concessions are intended to make it easier for Christmas shoppers and visitors to stay local.

Parking rules, including time limits on spaces, will still apply and anyone not complying will still be liable for the standard charge.

More information is available online at www.rother.gov.uk/carparks