Country Show raises an amazing £20,000 for St Michael’s Hospice

This year’s Rye and District Country Show in August welcomed over 2,100 people and raised over £20,000 for St Michael’s Hospice.

Fantastic raffle prizes, included a brand new Citroen C1.

The profits from the raffle were distributed equally among St Michaels Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Sussex Cancer Fund.

Graham Bradley, of the Country Show committee, said, “The three charities chosen are very close to my heart and the money raised will help in some way towards the finances these charities have to raise each year to stay afloat.

“I would like to thank everybody who bought tickets and the local businesses who kindly sponsored the show. Also Wilmoth’s Citroen for supplying the car and the money they raised in ticket sales.”

The lucky winner was car mechanic, Martin Fix who was absolutely delighted with his prize and is already enjoying driving around in his new car.

Committee chairman Jenny Yeo, said: “This year’s show was the best yet and we continue to offer entertainment and fun for the local community and at the same time raising much needed funds for St Michael’s Hospice. A big thank you to my hard working committee and the team at the Hospice without whose help it would be impossible to run! I hope everyone will support us next year on Saturday August 18th when we will have some new attractions along with the usual dogs, horses, classic car show and country pursuits. Also many thanks to our land owners Kit McLean and Phil Merricks.”